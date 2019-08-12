Mumbai: 8-year-old girl dies after being hit by motorbike while running out of her building

In a tragic incident, on Sunday an 8-year-old girl died after being hit by a motorbike while running out of her building on Dr Ghanti Road in Dadar.

According to the Mid-Day, the incident took place at Dadar Parsi Colony. The girl has been identified as Afreen Rabadi (8). Both the girl and the two people on the bike fell down. A security guard said the biker waited at the spot and the girl was given some water. Colony residents said she was taken to a doctor's clinic in the vicinity. However, after she was treated and went home, she threw up and was again taken to a hospital where she passed away.

The cops have registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons under Section 279 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. Dilly Dalal, a resident of the Dadar Parsi Colony, told the leading daily, "Bikers are rash and we see at times, they ride on pavements within the colony. We are naturally wary of confronting them, as some of them can get aggressive. Ideally, we would like a constable at every signal but the force said they are stretched. Surprise checks at different points in the colony, where those who break the laws are caught, may be effective."