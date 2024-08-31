 Mumbai: 8-Year-Old Boy Dies After Collapsing During School Playtime In Kandivali; No Foul Play Suspected
Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Representative Image

Mumbai: An 8-year-old boy, Shivansh Jha, died at Nirmala English School in Kandivali East while playing on Friday. The police stated that the preliminary investigation found no foul play.

CCTV footage revealed that while he was playing hopscotch, he suddenly fell to the floor and became unconscious. The school staff rushed him to Shree Jee Hospital near the school, where the doctor advised transferring him to Shatabdi Hospital. He was then transported to Shatabdi, where doctors pronounced him dead after examination. Shivansh was a 3rd standard student at Nirmala English School. The Samta Nagar police registered an accidental death report on Friday.

According to the police, Shivansh went to school as usual on Friday. At 3 pm, during the PT (Physical Training) lecture, all the children played on the ground. Shivansh was playing hopscotch with other students when he suddenly collapsed while running. The school immediately decided to transport him to a nearby hospital and rushed him to Shree Jee Hospital.

The school informed his parents, who arrived at the hospital by the time he was transferred. Following the doctor's advice, he was taken to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police stated that, according to his parents, Shivansh did not suffer from any disease or illness. A post-mortem will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. The school is located at 90 Feet Road, Asha Nagar, Kandivali East.

