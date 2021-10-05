Mumbai: 8 wards report over 100 cases in a week

As many as eight out of 24 Mumbai wards registered over 100 cases between September 25 and October 2, with the total number reaching 1,394 from ten wards.

The civic officials have blamed the citizens for not adhering to the Covid-19 norms, which has resulted in a sudden spike in the cases.

A senior health officer from the public health department said the wards which have reported the highest Covid cases in the last seven days will have to follow strict covid norms. Moreover, they will be reviewing each ward and urge the people to follow the three T's i.e Testing, Tracing and Treatment to bring the cases down.

“We do not want to leave any loopholes due to which Covid cases are increasing. All the ward officers need to check their own wards to understand the surge in corona cases, though the daily number of cases are stable. Ten of the 24 wards are contributing more number of cases on a daily basis as the citizens are not adhering to the covid norms strictly,” the official said.

The BMC said that they have directed all the ward officers to strictly monitor the daily surge and check for severe patients. Moreover, they have also been instructed to send the samples of serious patients and contact tracing for genome sequencing. “We are in a safe position but it will be too early to say anything and we are in a position to control the spike which is being reported till now,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC.

Another senior civic officer from the BMC’s public health department said most cases during the current surge have come from residential buildings. “As a general trend during the second wave, we have noticed Mumbai received more cases from suburban residential buildings, in contrast to the first wave last year, where more cases were seen in slums.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 12:23 AM IST