Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 03:36 PM IST

COVID-19: Schools reopen in Pune; teachers welcome students back on campus

PTI
COVID-19: Schools reopen in Pune; teachers welcome students back on campus | PTI (Representational Image)

After being closed for about a year-and-a-half, schools in Maharashtra's Pune district reopened for physical classes on Monday. Students were seen excited while entering their schools and authorities welcomed them back, as physical sessions resumed for classes 8 to 12 in the city and for Classes 5 to 12 in rural areas of the district.

Last month, Maharashtra's School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that physical classes will resume in schools across the state on October 4.

As per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the state government for the reopening of schools, it is not mandatory for students to attend physical classes. If they want to attend, they will have to submit consent letters from their parents.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Education minister Varsha Gaikwad reaches school to meet students on first day

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 03:36 PM IST
