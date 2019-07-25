Mumbai: 8-month pregnant 15-year-old girl found on railway station, stepbrother among 2 booked for forcing her into prostitution

On Monday, a 15-year-old girl was found on a railway station, which later lead the police to a prostitution racket in Mumbai. The girl is eight-month pregnant.

According to the Indian Express, the cops have said that the girl was living on the railway station for the past three months and had been raped for the last three years at a brothel. The police have booked the girl's stepbrother and another man for allegedly raping and pushing her into prostitution, no arrests have been made yet. The cops are also looking into role played by the girl's stepmother.

The 15-year-old girl was noticed by a commuter at the station who informed the child welfare committee (CWC), who then reported the matter to the police. The girl told the cops that after her biological mother's death, her father remarried, but later the two separated. The girl alleged that her stepmother took her away from the father under the pretext of taking her to their relatives but instead took the girl to a brothel. The girl also was then 12, also alleged that the stepmother was a sex worker. In the brothel, a man forced himself on the minor was also been booked.

An officer told the leading daily, “The girl has alleged that they took her to a dance bar and forced her to perform. When she refused, the three accused assaulted her and inflicted burns on her body with cigarettes… She has claimed that whenever she disobeyed them, they would inflict burn injuries on her body.”

But three months ago, the group learned that that the girl was five months pregnant, after which they threw her out. The girl had nowhere to go, she went to the station and had been staying at a platform for the last three months. The cops have booked the accused under Indian Penal Code and Protection from Sexual Offences Act.