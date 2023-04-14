Mumbai: 8-day traffic drive, 11 thousand e-challans, recovery of ₹41 lakh as fine for wrong side driving

Representational image | File Photo

The Mumbai traffic police conducted an eight-day special drive from April 6-13 to catch wrong-side drivers in the city. A total of 11,134 e-challans were issued and Rs41.52 lakh in fine was recovered from offenders.

As per data, licences of 1,174 motorists were seized for not abiding by the traffic rules, out of which 809 licences have been sent for suspension or cancellation. Out of the total penalised motorists, vehicles of 202 drivers were seized and cases were registered against 224 for various violations.

Each day of the drive, the police issued an average 500 e-challans – 778 on day one and 1,933 on the last day; on April 12, a maximum of 2,195 challans were issued. A month ago, during Holi festival, the traffic police had penalised over 10,000 two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets, and 73 others for drunk driving.

A senior police official said, “Frequent drives and checks on designated spots where people are often seen violating traffic norms are necessary to bring in discipline. Our aim is to make people more aware about the traffic rules, so everyone follows them coherently.”