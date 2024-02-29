Mumbai: 78-Year-Old Man Hit By Car Dies During Treatment

A 78-year-old man who was knocked down by a speeding car during his morning walk earlier this week died in hospital on Wednesday, according to police.

Details of accident

Pandurang Matare was walking with his friend Vitthal Kadam, 66, near Shahid Bhagat Singh Maidan, Kala Chowki, on Monday morning when he was hit by a Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Kadam told the police that they were on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, walking in the direction of Parel. The car was coming at high speed from Parel, he said. Kadam said both he and Matare were knocked down.

The police soon arrived and took Matare to KEM Hospital. Meanwhile, Kadam called Matare’s son and asked him to take him to the hospital. Matare died in hospital during treatment, the police said.

The police arrested Santosh Kashinath Shedkar, the driver, and presented him in court, which sent him to judicial custody.