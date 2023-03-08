e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: 78 motorists caught for drunk driving

The police conducted breath analysing checks during nakabandi in various parts of the city to detect drunk drivers.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 12:32 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 78 motorists caught for drunk driving | Representative pic/ Photo: BL Soni

Mumbai: The Mumbai traffic police during Holi on Tuesday conducted a special drive against violators and caught 78 people driving under the influence of alcohol. 

The police conducted breath analysing checks during nakabandi in various parts of the city to detect drunk drivers. Breathalyser tests had been suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic and the police had conducted blood tests to detect if drivers were inebriated. Among 78 motorists caught, 65 were two-wheeler riders and eight were four-wheeler drivers. 

In 2020, the police had apprehended 486 people for drunk driving. The drive was suspended in 2021 and last year only 36 were penalised for driving under the influence of alcohol. 

Prior to Holi, like every year, the police have been spreading awareness via social media to combat drunk driving. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Thakur, (operations) had issued a prohibitory order and list of punishable acts to avoid any untoward incident during Holi, which will last till March 11. This includes throwing coloured water, obscene utterances in public places, use of gestures or mimetic representations, exhibition or dissemination of pictures, symbols, placards, or any other objects or things which may offend dignity, decency or morality.

