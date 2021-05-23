Mumbai: 75-yr-old woman, her aide held with charas worth ₹1.18 crore

A 75-year-old woman and her aide have been arrested by the city crime branch for allegedly possessing charas (weed) worth ₹1.18 crore on Saturday. The woman has been identified as Zoharabai Shaikh a resident of Bandra.

The officials of crime branch unit 7 received specific information that a man was likely to arrive at Waterfield Road in Bandra on Saturday for selling the contraband substance. Accordingly, they laid a trap and apprehended the suspect Kishor Gawli, 57, during his search some quantity of charas was recovered in his possession.

During questioning he said that Shaikh gave him the contraband substance to sell, accordingly, the crime branch sleuths raided her residence in Bandra and recovered over 3 kilograms of charas. The officials suspect that both have been into peddling activities for long.

Following the seizure the accused were arrested and booked under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They were produced before the court which remanded them in police custody till May 27.