Charas worth 56 lakh seized from Malad

Mumbai: In its crackdown against the drug peddlers, the crime branch unit 12 has arrested a 21-year-old man with charas worth Rs 56 lakh on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Suraj Yadav alias Potya, a resident of Kurar in Malad. During night petrolling on Thursday at Appapada in Kurar, the crime branch team spotted a notorious drug peddler Kisan Gaud alias Sathe. As the police team tried to nab him, he ran away and escaped, however the police team managed to nab his aide Yadav. The police have seized 1.8 kgs of charas worth Rs 56.60 lakh in international market from him, said police. In an another operation, crime branch unit 3 seized 21 kg of cannabis on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off crime branch sleuth laid a trap near Mahalaxmi Racecourse and apprehended one Sahil Jalauddin, a resident of Ullhasnagar. During search, cannabis worth Rs 4.5 lakh were recovered.

Speeding truck kills 35-yr-old man

Thane: A 35-year-old man was crushed under a speeding truck and another one seriously injured in a road accident in Bhiwandi on Friday. "The incident took place at Madhavi Chowk in Bhiwandi on Thursday evening when a speeding truck violating the traffic rules dashed the bike killing the pillion rider and seriously injuring the rider," said a police official from Bhiwandi. The deceased has been identified as Dhiraj PremBahadur Singh, 35 and Sandesh Gangaram Rewale, 42, is the name of the injured. The truck driver was immediately arrested and his vehicle has been taken into the police custody.

Two held with pistols, cartridges, magazines

MUMBAI: The unit 11 of the city crime branch arrested two persons and seized two country-made pistols along with six live cartridges and two magzines from them on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, crime branch team laid a trap in Goregaon and apprehended the accused, Dhirendrapratap Satyadev Singh, 42, and Bansilal Sunderlal Jayswal, 46, both residents of Ambarnath in Thane. Further investigation is on.