Mumbai: 75-year-old man dies in Goregaon swimming pool after youth jumps on him | Representative Image

A tragic incident occurred on April 23, at Ozon swimming pool in Goregaon West, Mumbai, when a 75-year-old man lost his life due to injuries sustained from a youth allegedly jumping on him from a height.

The victim was identified as Vishnu Samant, who had been regularly going to the pool for the past month with his grandson, stated reports.

Details of the incident

According to reports, Samant and his 14-year-old grandson, Neel, went to the Ozone pool in Siddharth Nagar for swimming between 5 pm and 6 pm on the day of the incident, which was their usual routine. However, an hour later, Neel called Samant's wife to inform her that her husband had become unconscious.

The pool staff rushed Samant to Kapadia Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Samant had sustained injuries to his neck and other parts of his body. The Goregaon Police acted promptly by registering an FIR under section 304 (A) IPC against the 20-year-old youth responsible for the incident.

Investigations

The police are currently recording statements from witnesses and pool staff to gather more information about the incident. The victim's sister arrived at the hospital at around 6:15 pm and was devastated to learn of her brother's passing. The deceased had been a resident of Goregaon East, and his wife had accompanied him to the pool on previous occasions.

Charges against the accused

The police have charged the 20-year-old person responsible for the incident with causing death by negligence based on the complaint filed by Samant's wife. The accused had allegedly jumped into the pool from a height, causing the victim to sustain fatal injuries.