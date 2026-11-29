Platform 5 apron reconstruction at Bandra Terminus will lead to revised boarding stations and suburban train cancellations until February 13 | Representational image

Mumbai, November 28, 2026: Passengers travelling from Bandra Terminus will have to make changes to their travel plans for the next 75 days, with Western Railway set to undertake major repair and reconstruction work at the station's Platform 5 from December 1.

The prolonged block will affect several long-distance trains, with some shifted to Dadar, others short-terminated or short-originated at Borivali, and four suburban services cancelled until February 13, 2027.

The work involves repairing and reconstructing the cement concrete (CC) apron at Platform 5. According to Western Railway, several trains that usually operate from Bandra Terminus will either be shifted to Dadar or restricted to Borivali during the block.

The changes will affect passengers travelling towards Gujarat, Rajasthan and other destinations, who may have to board or deboard trains at stations other than their usual ones.

Long Distance Trains Shifted

Under the revised arrangements, the Bhuj–Bandra Terminus Express (22956) will terminate at Dadar, while its return service (22955) will originate from Dadar at 5.40 pm.

On the other hand, the Ajmer, Shri Ganganagar and Bhagat Ki Kothi Express services, which normally operate from Dadar, will be shifted to Bandra Terminus. Their corresponding return services will also originate from Bandra at 2.55 pm.

Five incoming long-distance trains, including services from Bhuj, Udhna, Madgaon, Jaipur and Daurai, will terminate at Borivali instead of Bandra Terminus.

Their corresponding return services will originate from Borivali. These include the Udhna Express at 9.40 am, Madgaon Express at 7.25 am, and Jaipur and Daurai Express services at 9.25 am.

Four Suburban Services Cancelled

The block will also affect suburban commuters. Four Western Railway local services will remain cancelled throughout the period. These include the 2.50 pm Churchgate–Borivali fast local, 3.40 pm Borivali–Churchgate slow local, and two AC fast locals departing Churchgate at 5.28 pm and Borivali at 6.24 pm, respectively.

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Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Arun Kumar Meena said the changes have been made to facilitate the apron reconstruction work. Passengers have been advised to check revised train timings and boarding stations before starting their journeys.

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