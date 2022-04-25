Mumbai: 75% cost escalation in BMC command centre project

As the city’s Art and Craft Centre project failed to take off, the BMC decided to turn it into a command centre for various projects. However, owing to an increase in the scope of work, the BMC will now spend 75 per cent more than the actual cost of construction of this centre. The proposal was recently approved by BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

The centre is located at Love Grove pumping station in Worli. As per the earlier plan of turning it into a command centre, it would have a control room, waiting room and a security office on the ground floor, with the office of the chief engineer and a conference hall on the first floor. Its initial cost was estimated at Rs 12. 26 crore. However, after a site visit and the meeting held with an additional municipal commissioner (projects) P Velarasu, its scope expanded. Its current cost, therefore, nearly doubled to Rs 21.56 crore.

According to modifications, a cafeteria will be built up after the demolition of an old dilapidated structure. Moreover, landscaping, gardening, visual systems, engineering museums, colourful lighting, music fountains, an upgraded fire fighting system for the control room, and Mangalorean tiles on the roof of the building have been added to the concept, resulting in an escalation of cost by Rs 9.29 crore. Officials said the project has been taken on by M/s. Dev Engineers at 21.6 per cent below the BMC’s estimated cost.

Velarasu said, “There were some variations, as some critical works were left in the original estimate. Two agencies cannot work on a single project. However, the exact amount needs to be ascertained. For the electricals, furniture and IT work, a separate tender was floated.”

