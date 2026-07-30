Mumbai: 73-Year-Old Stroke Patient Allegedly Kept At Police Station For 5 Hours Over Drunk Driving Suspicion, Family Alleges Delay Left Him Partially Paralysed

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Mumbai: A 73-year-old Mumbai resident allegedly lost the critical 'golden hour' for stroke treatment after being detained at Versova Police Station for nearly five hours on suspicion of drunk driving, despite having suffered a medical emergency, his family has claimed.

Family Alleges Treatment Delay

According to a report by The Times of India, Sharad Kadam, a retired businessman from Versova, suffered a stroke while driving on July 25, causing his car to lightly collide with another vehicle around 9 am. His family alleged that police mistook his slurred speech, a common symptom of stroke, for intoxication and registered an FIR for rash, negligent and drunk driving without first conducting a breathalyser test.

The family claimed Kadam was taken to the police station instead of being rushed for immediate medical care, resulting in a nearly 12-hour delay in treatment. He was later admitted to Nanavati Hospital around 8 pm and has since remained in the ICU with partial paralysis affecting the right side of his body.

Conflicting Alcohol Test Claims

Under legal procedure, suspected drunk-driving accused are required to be taken to a hospital for blood alcohol testing before being brought to a police station. Police, however, alleged that Kadam smelled of alcohol at the accident site and claimed he told doctors at Cooper Hospital that he had consumed alcohol. The blood alcohol report from Cooper Hospital is still awaited. Meanwhile, a separate test conducted at Nanavati Hospital reportedly found no trace of alcohol in his system.

Political Attention Over Incident

Kadam's nephew, Andheri West corporator Rohan Rathod, alleged that police ignored visible signs of a stroke despite his uncle's age and deteriorating condition. He claimed a lawyer from the family found Kadam collapsed inside the police station, but officers continued treating the case as one of drunk driving.

The incident has triggered political attention, with BJP MLA Ameet Satam writing to Deputy Commissioner of Police Purushottam Karad, seeking action against the police personnel involved. In his letter, Satam questioned why Kadam was allegedly denied prompt medical treatment despite displaying symptoms of a stroke. Police have not yet issued a detailed response and the Cooper Hospital blood test report is still awaited.

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