Mumbai: ₹7.25 Crore Raised As Father Battles To Save 14-Month-Old Daughter From Rare Genetic Disorder | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: On Daughters’ Day, the story of a father’s relentless efforts to save his 14-month-old daughter has touched the hearts of many. Over the past two months, Sandeep Jadhav, a resident of Wagholi, Pune, has been seeking financial assistance through crowdfunding and other means to fund his daughter Gargi’s treatment. So far, around ₹7.25 crore has been raised, bringing the family closer to the estimated ₹10-crore treatment cost.

Gargi Sanjay Jadhav, just 14 months old, is battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a serious genetic disorder. Doctors at P.D. Hinduja Hospital in Mahim, Mumbai, have recommended Zolgensma gene therapy, with the treatment estimated to cost around ₹10 crore.

During the recently concluded Ganeshotsav, devotees at Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja also extended a helping hand to Gargi’s family. People stood with banners and donation boxes near the queues and during the immersion procession to collect funds for her treatment. According to Gargi’s father, devotees contributed around ₹12–13 lakh between Ganesh Chaturthi and the immersion day.

Speaking to FPJ, Sandeep Jadhav said, “I am fighting with determination to save my daughter from SMA. There are many people who have come forward to support us. During Ganeshotsav, I personally stood outside Pune’s famous Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple for 12 days. Around ₹1–1.25 lakh was collected every day.”

He added that volunteers supporting the family also stood for around 11 days near the Lalbaugcha Raja queue and on the immersion day, despite having their own jobs. “They stood there with banners and steel donation boxes and collected around ₹12–13 lakh,” he said.

Jadhav further said that Anant Ambani contacted one of the people assisting him at the Lalbaugcha Raja queue, obtained his phone number and assured him of help.

Before Ganeshotsav, Jadhav had also approached the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal seeking assistance. However, he said the organisers told him that financial assistance could be considered only if the patient was admitted to a hospital. He has also approached Reliance and the Adani Foundation through email and is awaiting their responses.

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