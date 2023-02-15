Mumbai: 72-yr-old dead, wife injured after house help attacks them in Jogeshwari; accused arrested

Mumbai: Elderly couple attacked by house help in Jogeshwari | Representative Image

Mumbai: An elderly couple was attacked on the neck by their 29-year-old domestic help in an attempt to rob their belongings in the house on Monday in Jogeshwari. The 72-year-old man was killed, while the 69-year-old woman has sustained major injuries. The accused tried to escape by an interstate train but was arrested by the police in time from Dadar.

According to the police, the incident took place around 6.30 pm while the couple was at their home located at Meghwadi area of Jogeshwari.

Domestic help had started work 15-days ago

The elderly couple, Sudhir Krishnakumar Chiplunkar (age 72) and Supriya Sudhir Chiplunkar (age 65), who live in Shree Samarth Society, hired Pappu Gawli for housework around 15 days ago.

However, Pappu who had been eyeing the jewellery and money in the house, had a different plan in mind. On Monday evening around 6.30 pm, he stabbed both the elderly with a sharp weapon in their neck. In this, Sudhir Chiplunkar died while Supriya Chiplunkar was seriously injured.

During the attack, the elderly woman threw a vessel down from the window which alerted the children who were playing downstairs. They immediately rushed on top and alerted the elders in the building. When they rang the door bell, the accused, Pappu, escaped from the door and ran.

However the residents informed the police who moved swiftly and arrested Pappu Gawli from Dadar railway station. The accused was attempting to escape via an interstate train.

The police have registered a case against Pappu Gawli under Section 302 (murder), Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused is a resident of Andheri West and since this horrific incident, there has been a stir in Jogeshwari area regarding the safety of senior citizens.

