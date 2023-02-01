e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: 70-year-old woman robbed by driver at gunpoint inside Dadar home; two arrested

The two men stole jewellery worth about Rs 12 lakh from the woman.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 08:59 AM IST
File | Representative Image
The city police on Tuesday arrested two men on the charge of robbing jewellery worth about Rs 12 lakh from a 70-year-old Dadar woman, said an official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Manoj Patil identified the two as Kisan Ramchandra Bhawad (52) and Santosh Bhagoji Kadav (55). "Accused Kadav used to work as a driver with the victim's family and it is suspected that he is the mastermind." said Patil.

The woman lives with her husband in a building near Kirti College. On Monday afternoon, she was alone as her husband had gone out, said the DCP.

Accused Bhawad knocked on their door and said he had brought sweets from a person named Raikar. When the woman opened the door, he barged in and grabbed her neck.

Accused pointed fake gun at woman

"He then pointed a fake gun at her and forced the woman to give him her ornaments," said the official, adding that the two fled in a car.

After receiving a complaint, the police went through the footage of several CCTV cameras and tracked down the duo to Navi Mumbai, said the official. Bhawad has a criminal past, he said.

Both have been booked under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, said the official

Mumbai: Work at Bhandup complex complete, water supply resumes; BMC appeals to boil water before...

ON CAMERA: Motorman faints in Borivali-bound train at Malad

Mumbai: Shardashram Vidya Mandir clinch U-16 Manorambai Apte T20 title

Palghar: Four killed after car collides with bus on highway; visuals of mangled car surface

ON CAMERA: Railway employee jumps in front of train at Vile Parle station in Mumbai, dies;...