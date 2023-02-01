Mumbai: 70-year-old woman robbed by driver at gunpoint inside Dadar home; two arrested

File | Representative Image

The city police on Tuesday arrested two men on the charge of robbing jewellery worth about Rs 12 lakh from a 70-year-old Dadar woman, said an official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Manoj Patil identified the two as Kisan Ramchandra Bhawad (52) and Santosh Bhagoji Kadav (55). "Accused Kadav used to work as a driver with the victim's family and it is suspected that he is the mastermind." said Patil.

The woman lives with her husband in a building near Kirti College. On Monday afternoon, she was alone as her husband had gone out, said the DCP.

Accused Bhawad knocked on their door and said he had brought sweets from a person named Raikar. When the woman opened the door, he barged in and grabbed her neck.

Accused pointed fake gun at woman

"He then pointed a fake gun at her and forced the woman to give him her ornaments," said the official, adding that the two fled in a car.

After receiving a complaint, the police went through the footage of several CCTV cameras and tracked down the duo to Navi Mumbai, said the official. Bhawad has a criminal past, he said.

Both have been booked under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, said the official

