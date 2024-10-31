 Mumbai: 70 Stolen Mobiles, ₹4.70 Lakh Cash Seized As V P Police Bust Ganpati Visarjan Theft Gang
Mumbai: 70 Stolen Mobiles, ₹4.70 Lakh Cash Seized As V P Police Bust Ganpati Visarjan Theft Gang

The gang took advantage of the crowds around South Mumbai, particularly in Girgaon Chowpatty and surrounding areas, to target devotees and steal their mobile phones during the Ganesh idol immersions. According to an officer from the VP Road Police Station, the thieves were apprehended at various locations in Mumbai and Gujarat.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Police Officials Posing With Items Seized. |

Mumbai: V P Road Police have uncovered an organized gang involved in stealing mobile phones during Ganpati Visarjan in the city. Five members of this gang have been arrested.

article-image

Discovery Made By The Police During Investigation

During the investigation, police discovered multiple cases against these thieves across different police stations. The gang was exposed after police received numerous mobile theft complaints and launched a probe. A special team was formed to scan CCTV footage from various locations, which provided crucial leads against the suspects.

Based on this evidence, the suspects were arrested from Mumbai and Gujarat. The police recovered 70 mobile phones and Rs 4.70 lakh in cash from the accused. The arrested individuals are residents of the Lower Parel and Kamathipura areas. Police have registered an FIR under Section 303(2) of the BNS Act, and further investigation is ongoing.

