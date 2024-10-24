Mumbai: '70% Of Fire Incidents Attributed To Faulty Electrical Infrastructure,' Says Fire And Security Association Of India

Fires in Mumbai: 70% linked to faulty electrical systems, highlights urgent need for safety measures | Representational Image

Mumbai: Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI) said that there is spike in electrical fires across Mumbai, which signals urgent call for preventive action. It said that around 70% of fires in Mumbai attributed to faulty electrical infrastructure in buildings.

A fire erupted on September 6 at the 15-storey Times Tower in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills compound, marked the third fire incident in the area in the recent years. While no injuries were reported, the blaze damaged office spaces between the 7th and 10th floors. Firefighters faced challenges due to the building's glass facade, which trapped smoke.

Although the building’s operational firefighting systems helped contain the flames, the incident has sparked renewed concerns over fire safety regulations for glass buildings, with experts calling for stricter oversight and improved equipment.

According to FSAI, in the thickly populated city of Mumbai, a staggering 70 to 80 percent of fire incidents are attributed to electrical short-circuits. In many cases, especially in high-rise buildings, the extent of damage was exacerbated by non-functional firefighting equipment, often the result of poor maintenance. This highlights the urgent need for stringent safety measures and regular upkeep of both electrical systems and firefighting equipment to prevent such incidents and minimize their impact.

Ajit Raghavan, presidential member and chair for international affairs, Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI) said, "Electrical fires pose a serious risk to both lives and property, especially in high-density urban areas like Mumbai. The widespread use of substandard electrical materials, coupled with poor maintenance of electrical and firefighting systems, is a dangerous combination. It is crucial that we prioritize the use of high-quality, fire-resistant material such as copper conductor in electrical infrastructure to prevent short circuits and ensure the safety of our buildings.”

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde stated in the state legislative council on July 3, that Mumbai has witnessed 13,000 fire incidents over the past three years, resulting in the tragic loss of 65 lives. These alarming statistics highlight the urgent need for enhanced fire safety measures and infrastructure improvements across the city to prevent future incidents and safeguard citizens.

In December 2023, the Bombay High Court ordered BMC to submit an affidavit detailing fire measures, standard operating procedure, fire station numbers, staff, and response time. According to the BMC, 278 buildings that had flaws found in a previous survey have been fixed. To improve fire safety measures in high-rise buildings, CM Shinde again underlined the requirement for the installation of fire evacuation elevators in buildings taller than 70 meters.

Raghavan said that a key factor contributing to electrical fires is the widespread use of substandard wires and cables, often made from inferior conductor materials, which heightens the risk of short circuits and fires. To safeguard public safety, it is essential for consumers to prioritize high-quality electrical components, particularly copper conductors, which offer superior fire-resistant properties.

“Government bodies and leading construction companies are increasingly advocating for the exclusive use of BIS-marked ETP Grade copper wires and cables, backed by regular inspections to ensure compliance with safety standards. By investing in these premium materials, the risk of electrical fires can be substantially reduced, protecting both lives and property. Additionally, public awareness campaigns are crucial to educate consumers about the dangers of low-quality electrical products and the importance of safe installation practices,” added Raghavan.