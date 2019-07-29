Mumbai: 7 years on, man held for rape

Mumbai: A 45-year-old man was arrested by Santacruz police seven years after he was booked for raping a 40-year-old woman. The accused Rahul Kokane, who had fled to the US after allegedly raping the complainant, was picked up from the Delhi airport when he came to visit his family. Police had kept Kokane’s passport on the look out circular.

Sources said Kokane met the complainant in 2012 and established a romantic relationship. As the time passed, a sexual relationship was established and Kokane promised to marry her.

Since the victim was a widow, she longed for romance and devoted herself to the relation. Kokane, who was looking for a job opportunity in the US, had to pay a fee to make a few deposits. Kokane asked for a loan. She blindly gave a handsome amount to him in US dollars.

Soon, Kokane flew to the US and stopped interacting with her. After repeated bids to reconnect with Kokane failed, she started asking him for marriage, which he ignored.

Then, she lodged a complaint against Kokane with Santacruz police in 2012. Since Kokane was already in the US, police issued a lookout circular against him and put out his passport number in the wanted list.