Mumbai: 7 members of family stuck in high tide at Aksa beach rescued by lifeguards

Seven members of a family have been rescued by lifeguards after they entered a high tide zone at Aska beach in Malad (w) on Thursday.

The seven members of the family include Mohsin Abdul Sattar Shah,36, Amber Mohsin Sattar Shah, 8, Hamza Mohsin Sattar Shah, 6, Abroj Nas Mohsin Sattar Shah, 28, Sujain Moinuddin Shah, 15, Khushi Maksud Shah, 16, Javeria Maqsood Shah, 14.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 3.51 pm, when seven members of the family including 5 minors entered a high tide zone at the Aska beach.

“The entire family went deep into the high tide, they did not realise that the level of the water had increased. The lifeguards stretched out their hands and got them out of the water. There was no drowning, but the members of the family, especially the children got scared. There were five children and two adults, none of them was injured,” said Senior Inspector, Shekhar H Bhalerao, of Malvani Police Station.