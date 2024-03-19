Mumbai: 7 Booked For Cheating Firm By Using Fake Letters From Union Home Ministry To Get Jobs

7 Try To Cheat Firm, Use Fake Letters From Union Home Ministry To Get Jobs | Representational Photo

Mumbai: Seven people have been booked for allegedly trying to dupe a construction company by using forged documents, including fake letters from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, to gain employment. While six of the accused are from Haryana, the remaining one hails from Himachal Pradesh.

In its complaint lodged at the Sahar police station on Monday, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd said that it specialises in constructing bridges, roads and providing associated manpower.

On February 29, Abdul Shaikh, who works as the deputy HR manager at the company, received copies of documents via WhatsApp from a project head in Guyana.

Apart from appointment letters issued in the name of the accused on the firm's letterheads, the documents also included a purported letter from the High Commission of the Republic of Guyana. Upon close scrutiny, Shaikh discovered that letters were forged.

The appointment letters were issued in the names of Asim Khan, 24, from Himachal Pradesh, and Lakhavinder, 22, Ankit Kumar, 24, Pravin, 24, Manjit Singh, 30, Rohit Kumar, 22, and Shivam from Haryana.

With the help of documents, Shaikh found that the accused were to fly from Etihad Airlines and that the tickets had been booked through Riya Travels, Mumbai.

A case has been filed against all the accused under the Indian Penal Code sections 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention), 419 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document).