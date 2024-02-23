Mumbai: 6,950 School Students Participate In CR's Drawing & Essay Competitions On Amrit Bharat Stations

Central Railway's Mumbai Division took a proactive step in engaging the student community through Drawing and Essay competitions in anticipation of the momentous foundation stone laying ceremony for the transformation of 554 stations throughout the country under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and inauguration / dedication of 1500 Road Over Bridges (ROB) and Road Under Bridges (RUB) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 26, 2024.

Details of the competitions

On February 22nd , 44 schools in various areas of Mumbai and its suburbs – Byculla, Chinchpokli, Diva, Igatpuri, Kurla, Matunga, Mumbra, Sandhurst Road, Shahad, Titvala, Vadala Road, Vidyavihar, Panvel and Khandala – enthusiastically participated in the competitions. A total of 6,950 students showcased their creativity and expressed their thoughts on the theme of Amrit Bharat Stations.

Winners and prizes

The top three performers in each category from all participating schools have been identified as winners. These talented students will be felicitated on February 26, 2024 at respective stations during the foundation stone laying ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The competitions witnessed an outpouring of talent, civic pride, and enthusiasm from students who seized the opportunity to contribute to the vision of transforming railway stations into vibrant and modern hubs.

First prize winners of essay and drawing competitions includes Niyati Gupta of Sitaram Prakash High School, Vadala Road; Ansari Mehjabeen Sadiqullah of Maulana Azad Primary/Secondary School, Byculla; Aryan Vikram Mokal of Aadarsh Vidyalay, Diva; Mustafa Mohd Kanchwala of Najmi English Medium School, Mumbra among others.

Central Railway appreciates the active participation of the students and looks forward to celebrating their achievements. The initiative aimed not only to promote artistic expression but also to instill a sense of ownership and responsibility among the younger generation towards the enhancement of public spaces. The overwhelming response from the students reflects their keen interest in contributing to the development and beautification of their local railway stations..