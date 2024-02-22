Railways Orders Plaques In Sanskrit For Launch Of Amrit Bharat Stations

Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme | Twitter

Ahead of the upcoming mega event on 26th February, Indian Railways has directed all its zonal public relation offices to ensure that plaques for the event are designed in Sanskrit language, alongside Hindi, English, and vernacular languages. An official stated, "This initiative aligns with the commitment to preserve and promote India's rich cultural and linguistic tapestry."

The focal point of the event is the foundation stone laying ceremony for 554 Amrit Bharat stations across the country, a significant transformation in India's railway infrastructure. Developed under the ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, these stations aim to elevate the overall passenger experience. A senior officer emphasized that using Sanskrit in plaques is not just symbolic; it's a deliberate effort to showcase and promote India's ancient culture and language.

"This isn't the first instance of incorporating Sanskrit in such events. During the inauguration of the last phase of the Uran line, plaques in Sanskrit were included, reinforcing the notion that this practice might become a norm for important national events. While official discussions on this matter are scarce, sources suggest a growing trend towards incorporating Sanskrit in official event plaques," said an official.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, supported by an investment of Rs 41,000 crore, focuses on comprehensive improvements at railway stations. Beyond infrastructure development, the scheme embodies a commitment to embracing India's cultural heritage. Rooftop plazas, city centers, and master plans for enhanced amenities underline the holistic approach of the initiative.

Key aspects include the development of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, and essential facilities like toilets, lifts, and escalators. Emphasis on cleanliness and provision of free Wi-Fi align with the government's vision for a digital and clean India.

Information dissemination is pivotal, aiming to implement better passenger information systems for real-time updates and relevant information during journeys.

"In a parallel development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for nearly 1,500 road overbridges and under bridges across the Indian Railway. This dual focus on both rail and road networks underscores the government's comprehensive approach towards infrastructure development," officials added.

"As Indian Railway gears up for this transformative event, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme stands as a testament to the government's dedication to modernizing transportation infrastructure while respecting the nation's cultural roots. This initiative marks a new era for Indian Railways, where functionality converges seamlessly with cultural preservation, creating a travel experience that is not only efficient but also reflective of India's rich heritage," said a senior officer of Indian Railways.