Mumbai: 69 persons, including 44 customers, held in raid on dance bar in Santacruz; 14 women rescued

Sixty-nine persons have been arrested following a raid on a bar in Santacruz in Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday, a police official said.

Those held comprise 44 customers, 21 staffers and four artistes, the official said.

14 women rescued, cash seized

"Fourteen women were rescued from the establishment, and Rs 3.5 lakh cash was seized. The raid was carried out by the police's Social Service Branch after it received a video clip of a dance performance there," he said.

A case was registered under Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotel, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (working herein) Act 2016 as well as the Indian Penal Code, he added.