Mumbai: 65% work of Coastal Road complete, says BMC

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that 65 per cent of the Rs 12,000-crore Mumbai Coastal Road Project was completed on Tuesday. The ambitious project is the brainchild of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The 10.58-km road is being built from Priyadarshini Park to Worli Sea Link for which the BMC had started work in 2018, it will have tunnels on both the sides. The entire project is expected to be completed by November 2023.

The Coastal road will reduce the travel time by 70% and fuel consumption by 34%.

Two tunnels will be of 2.07-km each. The information provided on twitter account of BMC mentioned that the 78 percent work of the right tunnel is completed and the left tunnels is on the path of completion.

Around 62.24 per cent of the 3.82 kilometer stretch from Priyadarshini Park to Baroda Palace in Package 1 has been completed.

Total length of coastal road is 10.58 km. It includes 2 km long tunnel on both sides (twin tunnel).

The civic body had earlier claimed that the land acquisition is almost comopleted as out of 111 hectares of land for the project, 107 hectares (97 per cent) has already been reclaimed. Moreover, 78 per cent work of the sea wall has also been completed.

Out of the 175 monopiles to be constructed under the bridges, 70 were already built.

The tonnels are being constructed by using a giant tunnel boring machine, ‘mavala’, is being used for the tunnelling work. The mavala is almost as tall as a fourstoreyed building and weighs 2,300 tonnes with a diameter of 12.19 metre.

On completion of the south phase, an additional 8.5 km long and 20-mt-wide sea promenade will be available to the city, along with attractions like a biodiversity park, a butterfly garden, landscaping, recreational facilities like cycle tracks, open-air theatres, seating arrangements for tourists, toilets plus underground parking lot for over 1,800 vehicles.

