Mumbai Rains: Coastal Guard rescues 16 fishermen caught in rough sea near Arnala coast

After six hours of rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) authority saved 16 fishermen as their fishing boat caught in the rough sea on the Arabian Sea of the Arnala coast.

A vessel named Dev Sandesh with 16 fishermen on board was caught up in the rough sea with high-speed winds prevailing at sea about 70 km west of Arnala coast on Tuesday evening. The boat which was registered in Thane was taking water on board.

The distress call was received by Yellow Gate police station which alerted the Coast Guard Mumbai Maritime Search & Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai which immediately swung into action. After ascertaining the exact location of the boat at sea, they activated the International Safety Net and continuously relayed the message on a broadcast for all the ships in the area especially the transiting ones to render assistance to the boat in distress.

According to the ICG officials, an Offshore Supply Vessel Greatship Asmi responded to the message and notified the MRCC in the vicinity and immediately acted on the rescue operation.

Since the situation at sea was worsening the MRCC asked OSV Greatship Asmi to keep a strict vigil while the Coast Guard diverted another offshore support vessel Colonel SP Wahi in the vicinity for the rescue operation.

After six hours of continuous effort all the 16 crew were rescued and taken onboard they arrived in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon.