Mumbai: 6.5 kg gold biscuits found hidden in airport bathroom

The Airport Intelligence Unit (AIU) seized around 6.5 kilograms of gold valued over ₹3 crore from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday. Officials said that the gold was allegedly smuggled from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai.

The AIU had received information that gold was being smuggled in Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight AI-1970, acting on which the officials had fanned out their teams to trace it. After a rigorous search, the AIU officials found 6.5 kilograms of gold biscuits in a black bag, tied up and holes in a cavity made in the bathroom wall.

While the officials are yet to trace the person who carried it, stuffed it in as well as the person who was to receive the consignment. Officials said that the price of gold is being reported as around ₹3 crore. The Airport Intelligence Unit has seized the consignment and the matter is under investigation.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons. The gold was seized under the reasonable belief that the same was smuggled into India without payment of customs duty in contravention to provisions of The Customs Act, 1962.

In the past, the smugglers have tried to sneak in gold through various channels from foreign countries. Some of the recent tactics that people have adopted is to smuggle gold inside pens, microwave oven transformers, locks and automobile parts.