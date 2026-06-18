Mumbai: 64-Year-Old Man Dies In Fire At Atlantic Building In Bandra West; 2 Firemen Hospitalised - VIDEO |

Mumbai: A 64-year-old man died while two firemen suffered suffocation after a fire broke out at a residential building on Sherly Rajan Road in Mumbai’s Bandra West late Wednesday night. Visuals of the fire incident have surfaced on the internet.

A devastating fire at Atlantic building on Sherly Rajan Road, Bandra West, claimed the life of 73-year-old resident Azeem Barodawala after flames engulfed his 7th-floor apartment on the night of June 17. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/ff9R31NZqy — Bandra Buzz (@bandrabuzz) June 17, 2026

Visuals Shows Massive Blaze At Residential Building

In a video posted on X by Bandra Buzz, a community page posting updates from the locality, a massive blaze can be seen engulfing the flat. The flames can be seen towering up to a height of nearly 10-12 feet.

According to an update from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire was reported at around 9:12 pm at Atlantic Building, a ground-plus-seven-storey structure located on Sherly Rajan Road. The blaze was confined to electric wiring, electrical installations and household articles inside Rooms 701 and 702 on the seventh floor of the building.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed to the spot along with police personnel, 108 ambulance services, Adani Electricity staff and BMC ward officials. The fire was later declared a Level-I incident at 9:55 pm. The fire was completely extinguished by 11:50 pm.

Details On The Deceased, Injured Individuals

According to information received from doctors at Bandra Bhabha Hospital, three persons were affected in the incident. The deceased was identified as Azim Barodawala, 64, who was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Two firemen, Shivshankar Bharat Puri, 32 and Navnath Mohan Bite, 34, were admitted after suffering suffocation during firefighting operations. Their condition is reported to be stable. Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

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