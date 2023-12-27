Mumbai: 63-Year-Old Man Fears Arrest After Being Booked For Slapping His Grandson's 8-Year-Old Friend In Borivli

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE | FPJ

Mumbai: A 63-year-old man fears arrest after having been booked for slapping his grandson’s friend. The sessions court last week refused to grant him anticipatory bail for use of force on an eight-year-old child.

Borivali resident Tilakraj Saluja has been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Section 75 (Punishment for cruelty on child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Saluja’s grandson was playing with his friend on November 9 when the 63-year-old suddenly appeared and allegedly held the child by his shoulder and slapped him.

Parents claim change in boy's behaviour

The boy's parents later spoke to Saluja’s family members, who apologised for the behaviour of the accused. The parents of the boy claimed that after the incident, the boy’s behaviour changed and he stopped going out to play. The family took him to a psychiatrist, who diagnosed him with agoraphobia. The family then filed a case against Saluja at Borivali station on December 1. Fearing arrest, Saluja moved an anticipatory bail plea before the sessions court, Dindoshi.

Complainant submits photos & CCTV footage

The plea was objected by the prosecution as well as victim’s parents. The complainant submitted photos of CCTV footage and medical records of the boy. The court, after hearing both sides, said, “There are allegations that due to the beating, the victim developed fear and had to be taken to a psychiatrist for medical treatment.

The intervener has filed copies of medical treatment provided to the boy. The contents therein reflect that the said boy developed fear and depression due to the incident.” “The said act towards a small boy cannot be ignored and hence, leniency cannot be granted in favour of the applicant, though he is a senior citizen,” the court said while rejecting his plea.