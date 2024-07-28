Mumbai: 62-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹1 Crore In DJ Event Scam; Powai Police Register Case

Money appears to be paramount to the CA in question. |

Mumbai: A 62-year-old man recently lost more than Rs 1 crore in a deal related to an international music event.

About The Complaint

In his complaint, Sundar Susale said that his friend Ranjit Radhakrishna (around 35) had borrowed Rs 1 crore from him, promising to double the money. Radhakrishna had claimed that he was going to organise a DJ event, Susale said.

The complainant said the accused did not return the money and threatened to commit suicide if he approached the police.

Susale filed a complaint against Radhakrishna for cheating him, leading the Powai police to register a case on July 26.