Mumbai: 62-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹1 Crore In DJ Event Scam; Powai Police Register Case

Mumbai: A 62-year-old man recently lost more than Rs 1 crore in a deal related to an international music event.
About The Complaint
In his complaint, Sundar Susale said that his friend Ranjit Radhakrishna (around 35) had borrowed Rs 1 crore from him, promising to double the money. Radhakrishna had claimed that he was going to organise a DJ event, Susale said.
The complainant said the accused did not return the money and threatened to commit suicide if he approached the police.
Susale filed a complaint against Radhakrishna for cheating him, leading the Powai police to register a case on July 26.