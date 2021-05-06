Mumbai: 60,000 beneficiaries get vaccinated in city

Amidst the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines across Mumbai, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has managed to vaccinate more than 60,000 registered beneficiaries on Thursday. According to the data, 60,153 beneficiaries were inoculated, of which 2,836 were between 18 to 44 years of age. However, no side effects were reported.

As per the civic body, 25,80,787 people have received the vaccine jabs, including 5,81,084 who have received both doses, as of Thursday evening. Moreover, those who want a vaccine dose must register themselves on the CoWIN portal and book a slot at a vaccination centre of their choice before reaching there.

Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC’s executive health officer, said Mumbai’s current vaccination capacity is 85,000 doses per day and they have administered a maximum of 67,000 doses in a day. “As the vaccination stock gets streamlined, we can achieve the total capacity and expand further,” she said.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said citizens need to book an appointment through the government portals for inoculation. However, in some centres, the vaccination was carried out on a walk-in basis and for those who had registered. “However, with the rise in the number of cases in the last week, more people started rushing for vaccination. However, they were affected by the short supply of the doses being supplied by the two producers," he said.