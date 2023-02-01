e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: 60-year-old man arrested for molesting minor girl in Worli

The man allegedly showed the girl obscene videos on his phone.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
article-image
60-year-old man arrested for molesting minor girl in Worli | PTI
A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Bhaskar Tari, was booked under the POCSO and IT Act and under section 354(A) of IPC.

Accused molested victim when she was alone at home

The police said that the accused molested the victim when she was alone at her residence.

"When the victim reached home after class, the accused called her home and showed indecent videos. The victim narrated everything to her family," the Worli Police said.

Following the incident, the girl's family reached the police station and registered a case against the accused.

"The police arrested the accused as soon as the case was registered," the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

