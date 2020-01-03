Mumbai: 60-year-old man arrested for hurling iron rod at judge

In a bizzare, a 60-year-old man in lawyer’s robes allegedly hurled an iron rod at a judge at the Sessions Court in Dindoshi.

According to reports, the incident took place on Thursday morning, inside the court no. 10 of Metropolitan court in Dindoshi, where Saki Naka resident Omkarnath Pandey was slated to depose as a witness in his brother's 2017 murder case. Although the case was scheduled to be heard later in the day, Pandey entered the court wearing an advocate's uniform.