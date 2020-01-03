Mumbai: 60-year-old man arrested for hurling iron rod at judge

In a bizzare, a 60-year-old man in lawyer’s robes allegedly hurled an iron rod at a judge at the Sessions Court in Dindoshi.
According to reports, the incident took place on Thursday morning, inside the court no. 10 of Metropolitan court in Dindoshi, where Saki Naka resident Omkarnath Pandey was slated to depose as a witness in his brother's 2017 murder case. Although the case was scheduled to be heard later in the day, Pandey entered the court wearing an advocate's uniform.
The accused then declared that it was Krishna Janmashtami, shouted "Jai Shree Krishna" and hurled a metal flute at the judge, hitting the court stenographer instead. Pandey was detained on the spot, and has been arrested under section 353 (assaulting a public servant) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code.
A circular was subsequently issued on Thursday by Additional Principal Judge M S Sharma, reported Indian Express. “To avoid such incidents in future, it is made mandatory for all advocates to undergo security check along with their baggage at the entrance of Dindoshi court with immediate effect,” the circular stated.
