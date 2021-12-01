Mumbai: 60% of Sewri-Nhava Sheva sea link work finished, says MMRDA

Mumbai: 60 per cent of overall project work of 22-km-long Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) popularly called Sewri Nhava Sheva, touted as India’s longest sea link has been completed so far, said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is the project implementing authority. It furthermore stated that the piling work of all three packages combined is more than 85 per cent. While the pile caps work of all three packages combined is over 70 per cent. And of the total required 1,089 piers so far, 702+ piers have been completed.

Recently, the MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas did a site visit and took a review of all project works ahead of complex works starting soon, their office said.

MTHL, once ready, will act as a crucial connectivity route between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. It has been planned to decongest the island city by improving connectivity between the island city and main land (Navi Mumbai) and enhance development in Navi Mumbai. The under-construction sea link was envisaged about 35 years back. But the project started only in April 2018.

MMRDA is aiming to complete the project in 2023 instead of 2024. As per the traffic study, the approximate number of vehicles that will use MTHL upon completion (daily) i.e. at the opening year of 2023, the daily traffic on the main bridge is expected to be 39,300+ Passenger Car Unit (PCU). Furthermore, the traffic is projected to increase up to 103,900 by 2032 and up to 145,500 by the year 2042.

Meanwhile, the MMRDA has also started the Sewri-Worli elevated connector work, which will be useful to disperse traffic from MTHL and the coastal road ensuring seamless traffic movement.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 11:09 PM IST