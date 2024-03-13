Mumbai: 60 More BEST Buses To Be Fitted With Air Purifiers | Representative image

Mumbai: Taking its air pollution mitigation initiative a step ahead, the BEST will install air purifiers atop 60 more buses in the next 15 days. Around 240 buses are already equipped with the facility. Mumbai suburban guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday inaugurated some of the vehicles selected for the expansion of the initiative. The first filter was added to bus route number 60, connecting Mazgaon and Kurla.

Currently, the buses mounted with purifiers are attached to Anik, Marol, Kurla, Bandra, Colaba and Worli depots. While the installation process is the responsibility of the contractors appointed by BMC, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board coordinates with the BEST.

The strategy involves utilising detachable high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, transforming buses into mobile air purifiers. The filtration units suck in the polluted air and clean the suspended particulate matter from the air.

Other air pollution mitigation measures include the installation of air filters in civic gardens, setting up 'virtual chimneys' at 10 locations with high traffic congestion, and erecting 'Vayu' streetlights at 50 places for air purification.

After an increase in air pollution post monsoon last year, the civic body issued 27-point guidelines on October 25 to address the choking issue.