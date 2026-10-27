Mumbai: 6 BMC School Students Win Recognition At Blue Skies 2026 Competition

Avinash Dhakane felicitates young environmental advocates for their creative contributions to the Blue Skies 2026 competition | File Photo

Mumbai, October 27, 2026: Six students from BMC schools have earned recognition at the ‘Blue Skies 2026’ competition, organised by the BMC’s Environment and Climate Change Department to promote awareness about environmental conservation, clean air and climate change through creative expression.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Avinash Dhakane felicitated the winners at the BMC headquarters, presenting them with mementoes and certificates.

Five students were selected in the poster category, while one was recognised in the rap song category. Organised for students of Classes VII to IX, the competition featured essays, posters, paintings, songs, rap songs and videos.

A committee comprising representatives from the BMC’s Environment and Climate Change Department, Education Department, WRI India and C40 Cities evaluated the entries. Dhakane praised the students for their creativity, artistic skills and meaningful environmental messages.

Poster Category Winners

Prachi Rajesh Patel — Maharashtra Nagar English School, Class VIII.

Sadika Rizwan Ansari — Andheri West English School, Class VIII.

Anurag Umesh Sahani — Shivajinagar Municipal Hindi School No. 1, Govandi, Class VII.

Sumit Ramgopal Sharma — Mankhurd Municipal Marathi School No. 2, Class VIII.

Achal Vinaykumar Jaiswar — Agarwadi Hindi School No. 1, Class VIII.

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Rap Song Category Winner

Ansh Prajesh Kallupalam — BMC CBSE School, Chikuwadi, Class VIII.

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