 Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Vice President Defrauded Of ₹76.11 Lakh By Scammers Posing As Investment Advisers
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 56-Year-Old Vice President Defrauded Of ₹76.11 Lakh By Scammers Posing As Investment Advisers

Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Vice President Defrauded Of ₹76.11 Lakh By Scammers Posing As Investment Advisers

A 56-year-old woman from JB Nagar, Andheri, who serves as the vice president at IKS Healthcare in Airoli, was defrauded of Rs 76.11 lakh by scammers posing as investment advisers.

Ankit SalviUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 03:07 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Vice President Defrauded Of ₹76.11 Lakh By Scammers Posing As Investment Advisers | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 56-year-old woman from JB Nagar, Andheri, who serves as the vice president at IKS Healthcare in Airoli, was defrauded of Rs 76.11 lakh by scammers posing as investment advisers.

According to an FIR filed with the BKC cyber division, the complainant Zerina D’souza’s mobile number was added to two WhatsApp groups named ‘Upstox Official Stock Community and 952-Counterattack Core Group’. These groups shared information about stock market investments, and the group admin advised her to install the Upstox app on her mobile using the link ‘app.upissakb.com’ for making investments.

The complainant regularly monitored and verified the information shared in the groups. The admin offered options to purchase shares, leading her to decide to invest through the app.

Read Also
Mumbai: 53-Year-Old PPG Asian Paints Manager Loses ₹51.36 Lakh To Investment Fraud
article-image

D’souza alleged in the FIR that between April and June 2024, Upstox representatives conspired and cheated her for Rs 76.11 lakh under the pretext of investment. A case has been registered against an unknown person under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Vice President Defrauded Of ₹76.11 Lakh By Scammers Posing As Investment Advisers
Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Vice President Defrauded Of ₹76.11 Lakh By Scammers Posing As Investment Advisers
Bombay HC Orders Thane Municipal Corporation To Demolish Illegal Structures In Kharegaon Area; Notice Issued For Vacating
Bombay HC Orders Thane Municipal Corporation To Demolish Illegal Structures In Kharegaon Area; Notice Issued For Vacating
Mumbai: BMC Street Vendors Election Sees 49.46% Turnout; Results Await SC Decision
Mumbai: BMC Street Vendors Election Sees 49.46% Turnout; Results Await SC Decision
Student Suicides In India: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, And MP Lead In Rates, NCRB Report Reveals Alarming Trend
Student Suicides In India: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, And MP Lead In Rates, NCRB Report Reveals Alarming Trend

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Vice President Defrauded Of ₹76.11 Lakh By Scammers Posing As Investment...

Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Vice President Defrauded Of ₹76.11 Lakh By Scammers Posing As Investment...

'Maharashtra’s Police Are Being Insulted Under Mahayuti Government’: Says Vijay Wadettiwar

'Maharashtra’s Police Are Being Insulted Under Mahayuti Government’: Says Vijay Wadettiwar

Mumbai: BMC Tells HC It Distributed 611 Tonnes Of White Clay Free Of Cost To Promote Eco-Friendly...

Mumbai: BMC Tells HC It Distributed 611 Tonnes Of White Clay Free Of Cost To Promote Eco-Friendly...

Bombay HC Orders Thane Municipal Corporation To Demolish Illegal Structures In Kharegaon Area;...

Bombay HC Orders Thane Municipal Corporation To Demolish Illegal Structures In Kharegaon Area;...

Mumbai: BMC Street Vendors Election Sees 49.46% Turnout; Results Await SC Decision

Mumbai: BMC Street Vendors Election Sees 49.46% Turnout; Results Await SC Decision