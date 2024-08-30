Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Vice President Defrauded Of ₹76.11 Lakh By Scammers Posing As Investment Advisers | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 56-year-old woman from JB Nagar, Andheri, who serves as the vice president at IKS Healthcare in Airoli, was defrauded of Rs 76.11 lakh by scammers posing as investment advisers.

According to an FIR filed with the BKC cyber division, the complainant Zerina D’souza’s mobile number was added to two WhatsApp groups named ‘Upstox Official Stock Community and 952-Counterattack Core Group’. These groups shared information about stock market investments, and the group admin advised her to install the Upstox app on her mobile using the link ‘app.upissakb.com’ for making investments.

The complainant regularly monitored and verified the information shared in the groups. The admin offered options to purchase shares, leading her to decide to invest through the app.

D’souza alleged in the FIR that between April and June 2024, Upstox representatives conspired and cheated her for Rs 76.11 lakh under the pretext of investment. A case has been registered against an unknown person under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.