Mumbai: 56-year-old man dies after being hit by train while crossing tracks

In a shocking incident, on Thursday, a 56-year-old man died after getting hit by a train at Titwala railway station. The man was reportedly trying to cross the tracks at Titwala.

According to Hindustan Times, the victim has been identified as Ganpat Kamble, a resident of Narayan Nagar, Titwala. The incident took place when Kamble and his wife were crossing the railway track around 12 pm. A Kalyan government railway police (GRP) officer told the leading daily, “His wife managed to get to the other side before the train approached, but Kamble got run over by the train. He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. We have registered an accidental death report.”

As Kamble’s body got stuck between the tracks and the wheels, the Nizamuddin-LTT Express, the train that ran over Kamble, had to be halted for 20 minutes. The GRP officer told the leading daily, “The train had to halt for around 20 minutes. Kamble was crossing the tracks located just a few metres away from a foot overbridge (FOB). We have time and again requested commuters to use the FOB at the station, but they still choose to cross the track,” said the GRP officer.