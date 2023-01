The BMC on Tuesday razed 55 illegal structures in Bhandup which were coming in the way of under-construction Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR). Now, the road width has increased from 30 m to 45.75 m.

The drive was undertaken from Sudarshan Hotel to Tulshetpada. Two JCBs and 25 workers cleared the path. The case has been handed over to the bridges department, said BMC Assistant Commissioner (S ward) Ajitkumar Ambi.