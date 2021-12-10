Mumbai: 54-year-old woman loses Rs 8 lakh in Facebook fraud

A 54-year-old woman lost Rs 8 lakh in a fake Facebook profile fraud after the victim had accepted a friend request from an unknown person who later claimed to be sending a gift on the occasion of her birthday.

The gang of fraudsters then scared the victim by initiating a money-laundering probe against her and induced her to pay the money.

According to the Vasai police, in May this year, the victim had accepted a Facebook friend request of one James Robert. Robert claimed to be a businessman and also shared videos and photographs of his family with the victim. The two later also exchanged their mobile numbers.

"The victim in her complaint had stated that when Robert learnt that victim's birthday is in June, he insisted to send her a birthday gift. Robert had told the victim that he would be sending a parcel containing 50,000 pounds. He later informed the victim that her gift has been dispatched," said a police officer.

"The victim later was induced by other members of the gang to pay up Rs 8.08 lakh under the pretext of various taxes and charges to claim the money. The victim was also threatened that if she did not pay the money, then money laundering proceedings will be initiated against her. The victim then consulted with her family and lawyer and realised that she had fallen prey to fraud. The victim then approached the police and got a complaint lodged on Thursday," added the police officer.

The police have registered a case 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 09:11 PM IST