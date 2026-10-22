Mumbai: 53-Year-Old Chicken Shop Worker Dies After Tempo Door Hits BEST Bus In Majas; Driver Booked (Representational Image) | File pic

Mumbai: A 53-year-old man died after a tempo’s rear door allegedly struck a moving BEST wet-lease bus and rebounded, hitting him while he was unloading chickens near P.M.G. Colony in Majas on Wednesday morning. The MIDC police have registered an FIR against the bus driver in connection with the fatal incident.

The deceased has been identified as Farid Ahmad Shaikh, who was working with a tempo transporting chickens. According to the bus driver’s statement recorded in the accident report, the incident occurred around 10.15 am on October 21, when the bus was travelling from Majas Depot towards Andheri.

Tempo Door Allegedly Struck Moving Bus

The tempo, bearing registration number MH-02-FL-9533, was parked on the left side of the road near a shop, where Shaikh was unloading chickens. As the bus, operating on route 441/31, passed alongside the stationary vehicle, Shaikh allegedly opened the tempo’s rear door. The door struck the bus’s left rear corner and rebounded, hitting him.

Shaikh fell and sustained injuries. The bus driver initially continued ahead but stopped after passengers informed him that a person had been injured in an incident involving the vehicle. Other workers from the chicken shop subsequently arrived on motorcycles and confronted the driver, informing him that the injured man had already been taken to hospital.

The driver then called the police helpline 100. Police personnel reached the spot and took both vehicles to MIDC Police Station. According to the report, the driver was initially told to keep the bus at Majas Depot and was allowed to leave along with the conductor pending further action.

At around 9.45 pm, the MIDC police contacted the driver and informed him that Shaikh had succumbed to his injuries. He was directed to report to the police station at 10 am on Thursday for further investigation. The incident was reported to the authorities at a later stage after the victim’s death.

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Bus Kept At Depot For Inspection

An Accident Officer on night duty also visited MIDC Police Station following the incident and was asked to return the next morning. The bus has been stationed at Majas Depot for inspection by the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The MIDC police have registered FIR No. 1187/2026 against the bus driver under Sections 106(1), 281 and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The case was registered on October 21.

Police Sub-Inspector Dnyaneshwar Gotekar has called the BEST driver and the wet-lease bus conductor for further investigation on Thursday, October 22. The circumstances leading to the fatal incident are being investigated.

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