Mumbai: 53-Year-Old Bandra Woman Knocked Down With Stick & Bat By Stepson In Property Dispute | Representational Image

A 53-year-old woman, residing in an upscale area of Bandra West, has lodged a complaint against her stepson, accusing him of assaulting her with dangerous weapons. The accused, Wasim Gandhi, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody for 14 days, said the police.

Complaint against Gandhi

In her complaint lodged on November 26, Ayesha said that her husband passed away in 2020 and since then she and Gandhi have been residing at the Bandra Sea Heaven Bungalow on the Peri Road. She further said that she runs a medical shop in Pydhonie, which is in her husband's name, while her other son is pursuing education in Canada.

The complainant alleged that Gandhi frequently quarreled with her and assaulted her on trivial issues. On November 26 at around 6am, a dispute arose between them, with Wasim objecting to her hold on the medical shop, said Ayesha. He subsequently attacked her with a wooden stick and a bat, injuring her stomach and back, while continuously slapping her, she added. In a fit of rage, the accused also destroyed her mobile phone and TV set. She was rendered unconscious and later sought help from the police who admitted her to Bhabha Hospital, the complainant said.

FIR registered

A case has been registered against Gandhi under sections 323 (causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 427 (mischief causing damage to property) of the Indian Penal Code.