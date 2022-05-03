Mumbai: 52-year-old man loses Rs 1.23 lakh in PAN card update fraud

A 52-year-old man was duped of Rs 1.23 lakh by falling prey to a PAN card update fraud. The accused orchestrated the fraud by sending a message to him, asking to update his PAN card. According to the police, the incident occurred on May 1, at around 8.15 am, when the complainant, a working professional, received a message from an unknown number, which read that unless the PAN card is not linked to the bank account, the latter will be shut down. Having a link to follow, the message prompted the man to complete the Know Your Customer process.

In a bid to keep the account active, the man tapped on the link and filled in the details of his PAN card, bank account number, card number, CVV only to receive a one time password (OTP). As soon as the man got the OTP, he entered it in the form. Subsequently, he received a message that Rs 1.23 lakh had been deducted from his account.

Shocked, the man immediately contacted the private bank's customer care number to inform them about the unauthorized transaction, only to learn that the bank never sought any details to complete the KYC process. Realising that he had been cheated, the man approached the Malad police station and lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 08:14 AM IST