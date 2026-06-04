Mumbai: 50-Year-Old Man Dies After BEST Bus Rams Multiple Vehicles On Western Express Highway Near Malad - VIDEO

Mumbai: BEST Bus Rams Multiple Vehicles On Western Express Highway Near Malad, Causes Massive Traffic Snarl |

Mumbai: A 50-year-old man died after a BEST bus allegedly rammed into his parked car at Pushpa Park on Mumbai's Western Express Highway in Malad East on Thursday morning. A major traffic disruption was reported after the crash during peak commuting hours.

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The accident reportedly took place on the busy arterial road. Visuals from the spot showed a car extensively damaged in the collision, with its front and side portions crushed due to the impact. Several other vehicles are also believed to have been involved in the incident.

The bus, operated by private contractor Mateshwari, was being driven by 33-year-old Bramha Vishnu Pawar. As the bus reached Pushpa Park, it allegedly collided with a parked car.

Car Driver Killed After Collision

At the time of the accident, the car's driver, identified as Ramchandra Nirahu Pal (50), was reportedly standing behind his vehicle on the roadside. The impact caused the car to lurch forward and crash into another vehicle, damaging its rear-right bumper and body.

Pal sustained severe injuries in the collision. Police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted him to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead before admission at 8.15 am.

Traffic Snarl Reported On WEH After Accident

The crash led to major congestion on the Western Express Highway, affecting traffic movement during the morning rush hour. Commuters heading to offices and other destinations were caught in long queues as authorities worked to clear the affected stretch.

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Police personnel rushed to the spot soon after the incident and initiated an investigation. Efforts were also undertaken to restore normal traffic flow and remove the damaged vehicles from the roadway.

The BEST administration has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident. Officials are expected to review the circumstances surrounding the crash, including the condition of the bus and the factors that may have contributed to the accident.

Traffic movement gradually resumed after authorities cleared the accident site, though delays were reported for some time on the affected stretch. Police are continuing their investigation and are expected to submit a detailed report on the incident.

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