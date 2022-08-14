Mumbai: 50 specially-abled children make 75-feet-long eco-friendly flag to mark I-day celebrations

Photo: File

On the eve of 75th Independence day, more than 50 specially abled children made a 75-feet-long eco-friendly National Flag. This eco-friendly flag was created by using Tulsi, Paper, and Saffron coloured flowers.

Interestingly, the tricolour was entirely made by visually-impaired children and the logistics for this drive were supplied by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The program was held at Vanita Samaj hall.

Moreover, the organisations of disabled children wish that this act of the children be registered in the Limca Book of World Records.

Bhushan, a participant said, "It has taken three hours to make this 75-feet-long flag. We are glad to celebrate this 75th year of Independence. I feel proud to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav."

"This is an eco-friendly Tiranga we have made here. This is made by using flowers, paper and leaves," said Manashri, a specially-abled student.

"Every year, on the 15th of August, these children sit at home because they have a holiday on Independence day, but this year they got a chance to contribute and celebrate the day. Even partially blind children can see Tiranga, which they have made with their own hands, and it is a magical moment for them. After doing this, the children feel that 'Hum kisi se kam nahi' (we are not less than anyone else)," said charitable trust founder and organizer Sumit Patil Shrirang.