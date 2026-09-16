Mumbai: 5-Year-Old Girl Suffers Severe Burns After Falling Into Boiling Oil At Lower Parel Street Food Stall; 2 Arrested

A five-year-old girl is undergoing treatment after falling into a wok of boiling oil at a Lower Parel food stall | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 16, 2026: The N. M. Joshi Marg police have arrested two street food vendors after a five-year-old girl suffered serious burn injuries after accidentally falling into a pan of boiling oil kept on a footpath at Lower Parel.

Vendors Arrested After Incident

The arrested accused have been identified as Sudesh Shriram Pal and Lalji Nandkumar Pal, who were allegedly operating a Manchurian stall on the footpath. According to the police, the duo had placed an iron wok containing boiling hot oil directly on the footpath, along a passage used by pedestrians.

According to the FIR, complainant Kalim Ahmed Shaikh, 40, a resident of BDD Chawl No. 100 on J. M. Bhosle Marg in Worli, runs a business called Star Biryani on Pandurang Budhkar Marg in Lower Parel. On September 14, as schools were closed, Shaikh had taken his five-year-old daughter to his shop.

Girl Falls Into Boiling Oil

At around 6 pm, the girl insisted on having Manchurian and went to the nearby stall operated by Pal and Pal. While she was at the stall, she accidentally fell into the iron wok containing boiling oil, which the accused had allegedly left on the pedestrian pathway in a negligent manner.

The girl screamed in pain, following which people gathered at the spot. Her father, who heard the commotion, rushed to her aid and, with the help of others, pulled her out of the wok. Shaikh, assisted by his friend Ajgar Shaikh, then rushed the injured girl to Potdar Hospital on a motorcycle.

After examining her, doctors at Potdar Hospital referred her to Nair Hospital for further treatment. Following initial treatment at Nair Hospital, she was subsequently shifted to Masina Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Police Seize Wok And Materials

On receiving information about the incident, personnel from the N. M. Joshi Marg police station rushed to the spot and detained the two vendors. Police seized the iron wok and other material from the stall as part of the investigation.

Based on Shaikh’s complaint, a case was registered against the duo under Sections 125(b) and 287 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and both were subsequently arrested, said Senior Police Inspector Vilas Rane of the N. M. Joshi Marg police station.

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The accused allegedly operated a Manchurian stall using a gas stove in a public place and kept a wok containing boiling oil on the footpath, posing a serious risk to pedestrians. Police alleged that their negligence resulted in the child suffering serious burn injuries and put her life at risk.

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