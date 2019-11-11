Mumbai: 5 things you ought to know about the newest flyover

Here's all you need to know about the BKC-Chunabhatti Connector:

1. The 1.6-km long, 17-metre wide and 4-lane BKC-Chunabhatti Connector provides a faster route to the arterial Eastern Express Highway and is expected to greatly reduce traffic jams in the area, which is among the city's premier business hubs.

2. Trucks, trailers, 2 and 3 wheelers are not allowed on the flyover, although buses are allowed.

3. Only small vehicles from bikes to cars are allowed on the carriageway. Trucks and heavy vehicles are not allowed.

4. The fish-belly-shaped elevated corridor, the flyover originates at the G-Block of BKC, passes through Babubhai Compound, Central Railway (near Sion), Duncan Colony, Harbour line (Chunabhatti station), Somaiya ground, and lands at the Eastern Express Highway.

5. Devendra Fadnavis had done the bhoomi pujan of the flyover in April 2015. The flyover was scheduled to open on November 9, rain late at night prevented completion of welding work that had to be undertaken for the installation of sound barriers.