Mumbai: 5 fatalities were influenza deaths, confirms state health authorities | Representative Image

Maharashtra has reported five influenza A (H3N2 variant) deaths between January 1 and March 27, as per the State Health Department. All these deaths have been confirmed after the death review committee scrutinised the medical reports. Meanwhile, one suspected death from H3N2 variant has also been reported from Washim district.

According to the BMC, the city has, so far, recorded 141 influenza cases. Of them, 20% are H3N2 variant cases followed by H1N1 (112) and H3N2 (29). 14 patients have been hospitalised and nine of them suffer from H3N2. Senior doctor said all the patients are stable.

Citizens should consult doctor for any visible symptom of influenza: Official

“We are monitoring cases and deaths of influenza across the state. There is no exponential rise as all these deaths had occurred earlier but confirmed now. Citizens should consult a doctor immediately if they have any influenza-like symptoms as Covid is also on rise and both the diseases have similar symptoms,” said a senior health official.

There is no reason to panic, says Dr. Harshad Limaye

Dr. Harshad Limaye, Senior Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, said they are seeing approximately 12-15 patients daily and most of them are working individuals aged between 25 and 50 years. They exhibit symptoms such as high-grade fever, throat pain, cough, and cold. Upon testing, the majority of these patients are found to be H3N2 positive.

“The infection is causing a great deal of anxiety among the population due to the overlap of symptoms with Covid. People are seeking immediate medical care. However, there is no reason for panic as almost all patients are recovering within 3-4 days. To prevent the spread, it is important to continue wearing triple-layer surgical masks and maintaining good hand hygiene,” he said.

Read Also Maharashtra: Influenza grips state as cases double in 4 days