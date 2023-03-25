Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief reviews Covid and influenza situation, asks to be alert

Sourced Photo

Amid the rising number of cases of both the Covid and influenza (H3N2) infection across the country, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has directed the health department to be alert by holding a special meeting.

The condition of both Covid and influenza (H3N2) infection was under control. However, in many parts of the state, there is an increasing trend.

The special review meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Sanjay Kakade and Medical Health Officer Dr. Pramod Patil. A workshop was organized for all hospital heads and medical officers of civil primary health centers.

In this workshop Dr. Rabindranath Sahai, Head of Department of Medicine at Public Hospital Vashi gave detailed information about the spread, treatment and prevention of influenza (H3N2). Similarly, the doubts raised by the attending doctors were also cleared.

As the Corona patients are increasing in the past few days, as a precautionary measure, Municipal Commissioner Mr Narvekar gave directions to update the information of beds (oxygen, isolation, ICU beds) and other equipment available on the Covid portal.

The commissioner also gave instructions that the stock of available medicines should be ensured and the stock should be updated.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Four booked for assaulting NMMC staff member during banner removal drive